Govt clears proposals by Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia for foreign training; requests them for new date of travel

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has cleared proposals by wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia for foreign training stints but has asked them to suggest new dates.

The proposals were initially cleared subject to them providing a fitness certificate before going abroad.

The two wrestlers have fulfilled the criteria set by the wrestling sub-committee of the MOC has cleared them but as the original dates for travel abroad can not be followed, they have been asked to submit new dates for the trip.

The proposals by Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang and 2019 World Championship silver medallist Deepak were discussed by the MOC's wrestling sub-committee and given in-principal approval to both proposals.

Bajrang's proposal to train in Kyrgyzstan from August 21 to September 28 (39 days) along with a coach, strength & conditioning expert, physiotherapist and sparring partner was put up for discussion on August 18. The proposal by fellow Olympian Deepak Punia for a training camp in Russia from August 23 to September 28 (35 days) along with his Coach & Physiotherapist was also discussed on the occasion.

The committee gave in-principal approval to both Bajrang and Deepak's proposals subject to them providing a fitness certificate before going abroad along with a justifiable reason for not participating in Senior World Championship Trials.

Following this, Bajrang vide email on August 19 gave his reasons for not participating in World Championships trials. Additionally, a medical fitness assessment was conducted by SAI on August 21 at NCOE Sonepat wherein he has been declared fit to play/train in competitive sports.

Meanwhile, Deepak submitted his response and medical certificate on August 22.

As the two have submitted the requisite documents, SAI has now requested the athletes to provide the dates for their travel. The tickets for the same will be booked on the first available flight as soon as their response is received.

