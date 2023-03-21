Gorakhpur Link expressway to be ready soon

Lucknow, March 21 (IANS) The Gorakhpur Link Expressway will soon be ready for operation, giving a major boost to roadways development in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the latest audit, more than 62 per cent of the construction work on the expressway has been completed.

The entire project, which is 91.35 km long and begins from Jaitpur in Gorakhpur and culminates at Azamgarh, will cost Rs 5,876 crore.

The expressway will ensure hassle-free movement of vehicular traffic from Delhi, Lucknow and Agra, said that Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) authorities.

Once completed, it will provide better commuter experience and faster connectivity, UPEIDA said.

As part of the expressway, two toll plazas, three ramp plazas, seven flyovers, 16 vehicular underpasses, 50 light vehicular underpasses, 35 pedestrian underpasses, seven major bridges, 27 minor bridges and 389 culverts are also being constructed.

UPEIDA spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay said: "The construction of the expressway will pave the way for all-round development of the entire state. It will be helpful as an industrial corridor to connect various production units."

He said that opportunities will be available for the establishment of ITIs, and medical institutes near the expressway.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be a total access-controlled expressway. There will be provisions for underpasses for vehicles, pedestrians, and animals, said the spokesperson.

It will also be linked with Varanasi through a separate link road, said the spokesperson.

