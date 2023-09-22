Google brings AI-powered coding assistant Studio Bot to India

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Google has brought its AI-powered coding assistant called Studio Bot to India, along with other countries.

The tech giant first rolled out Studio Bot to Android developers in the US in May this year.

“Studio Bot is available in more than 170 countries and territories, with support for the English language,” the company said in an update.

Studio Bot helps developers build apps by generating code, fixing errors, and answering questions about Android.

“We'll gradually expand to more countries and territories in a way that is consistent with local regulations and our AI principles,” Google added.

Studio Bot is a conversational experience in Android Studio that helps you be more productive by answering Android development queries.

It's powered by AI and can understand natural language, so “you can ask development questions in plain English”.

Google cautioned that developers must always double-check Studio Bot's responses and carefully test and review code for errors, bugs, and vulnerabilities before relying on it.

“Studio Bot's new capabilities can help you by offering new ways to write code, create test cases, or update APIs, according to the company.

Studio Bot is based on an large language model (Codey, based on PaLM-2) very much like Bard.

Codey was trained specifically for coding scenarios. Studio Bot seamlessly integrates this LLM inside the Android Studio IDE “to provide you with a lot more functionality such as one-click actions and links to relevant documentation”.

The new AI-powered coding tool comes as part of Google’s continued push into AI, after Bard.

