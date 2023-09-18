Golf: Neha, Tvesa, Pranavi ready to battle it out in 13th Leg of WPGT

Gurugram, Sep 18 (IANS) Neha Tripathi will be back for a shot at back-to-back titles as she tees up for the 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Neha, who has won two of the last three events on the Tour, is also in the running for the Order of Merit, as she trails leader Sneha Singh by little over Rs 83,000.

The field this week also includes Pranavi Urs, who is prepping herself for the Asian Games, and Tvesa Malik, who showed she is playing herself back into form with a superb finish that helped her finish runner-up to Neha.

Last week’s event saw fine showings from both Neha and Tvesa and the addition of Pranavi Urs will spice it up further.

The event also has a lot of significance from the fact that Indian players will get a good look at the DLF Golf and Country Club, which next month will host the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Sneha Singh, one of the three multiple-time winners this season, has been off-and-on at the course and will be hoping to make a mark this week.

Seher Atwal, who is going through a lean patch, Hitaashee Bakshi, and Khushi Khanijau will also be attempting to turn in a good performance.

The field of 36 also includes some very talented young amateurs like Mahreen Bhatia, who this season finished in Top-3 of the US Kids Golf European and US Kids World Championships.

Other young amateurs worth watching out for will be Zara Anand and Lavanya Jadon, Janneya A Dasanniee and Smriti Bhargav.

