Goalkeeper Lunin signs new long-term contract with Real Madrid

Madrid, Sep 13 (IANS) Real Madrid has extended the contract of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin until the end of June 2030.

The news ends the doubts over the future of the Ukraine international, whose previous contract was due to expire at the end of the current season, leaving him a free agent, reports Xinhua.

The 25-year-old joined Real Madrid in 2018 and worked his way into the first-team squad after loans to Leganes, Valladolid and Oviedo. However, he only gained a regular starting role last season after Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious knee injury.

Real Madrid originally signed Kepa Arrizabalaga to cover for Courtois, but some weak displays from Kepa, coupled with Lunin's excellent form, saw the latter become coach Carlo Ancelotti's first choice for most of the season.

However, Courtois' recovery at the end of the season saw the Belgian chosen ahead of Lunin for the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, making it clear that Lunin remains second choice.

Ancelotti's decision began a summer of speculation over Lunin's future, and for a time it looked he would be willing to allow his contract to run down in order to leave on a free transfer in 2025. The new contract seems to have changed matters, given that it is a year longer than that Kylian Mbappe signed at the start of the summer.

