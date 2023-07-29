Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights, Surrey Jaguars secure big wins

Brampton (Canada), July 29 (IANS) Vancouver Knights and Surrey Jaguars secure big wins in the respective matches of the ongoing Global T20 Canada, here.

The first clash on Friday at the Global T20 Canada saw the Vancouver Knights secure an imposing victory against the Brampton Wolves by 9 wickets. Assisted by a stellar spell by Ruben Trumpelmann, Mohammad Rizwan and Corbin Bosch helped the Knights make a quick meal of the Wolves' meagre total of 129/9.

In the second encounter of the day, Surrey Jaguars defeated the Mississauga Panthers by 55 runs, powered by a top-quality knock by Jatinder Singh and potent bowling by Spencer Johnson and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Vancouver Knights vs Brampton Wolves

Following the toss, the Brampton Wolves were asked to set a target by the Vancouver Knights. A poor start to the innings, with the departure of O’Dowd (7), Usman Khan (18) and Mark Chapman (3) left the Wolves struggling at 31/3 by the end of the powerplay.

Pacer Ruben Trumpelmamm (4/25) bowled a sensational spell running through the top order. Colin De Grandhomme (1) and Rizwan Cheema (0) also departed soon after. Hussain Talat (20) and Chris Green (23) made promising starts to get the Wolves through the middle overs but were unable to convert them.

Coming in at number eight, Logan Van Beek (15) chipped in towards the death while Tim Southee (16) and Shahid Ahmadzai (15) played crucial quick-fire knocks to get the Wolves to a mildly competitive total of 129/9.

Invigorated by the addition of Mohammad Rizwan, the Knights started well, before Fakhar Zaman (21) was sent back to the pavilion by Logan Van Beek. At the end of the powerplay the Knights were in a commanding position at 42/1.

While Mohammad Rizwan (52) took his time to find his groove, he picked up the pace soon enough. On the contrary, Corbin Bosch (50) came out with all guns blazing. The duo put on a match winning partnership and finished the game with ease, helping the Knights finish at 133/1 with nearly three overs to spare.

Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars

The second encounter of the day saw the Mississauga Panthers ask the Surrey Jaguars to bat first.

The Jaguars got off to an explosive start, courtesy of Alex Hales (39) making the most of the early field restrictions. At the end of the powerplay the Jaguars were powering through at 60/1.

Jatinder Singh (57) continued the onslaught while Litton Das (25) played a more restrained knock through the middle overs. However, Zahoor Khan bowled well in the death to dismiss Matthew Forde (1) and Ayaan Khan (1), derailing any further momentum. Dillon Heyliger (9) and Pargat Singh (9) chipped in towards the end of the innings, but the Panthers bowled well to restrict the Jaguars to 164/6.

In response, the Mississauga Panthers had a challenging start. Chris Gayle (3) was cleaned up by Matthew Forde early on and the Panthers were bogged down at the end of the powerplay at 31/1.

Shreyas Movva (31) and Cameron Delport (33) put on a critical stand of 48 runs to bring the Panthers back into contention. Azam Khan (14) came in at number four and smashed two boundaries of Matthew Forde, before conceding his wicket in the same over. The tide turned yet again after a deceptive piece of bowling from Sandeep Lamichhane ensured the dismissal of Delport and James Neesham (0) in the same over.

With the run rate climbing, Tom Cooper (1) also tried to accelerate and perished in the process. The Panthers' last glimmer of hope was extinguished when Shoaib Malik (7) was cleaned up by Spencer Johnson, the same over saw the dismissal of Nikhil Dutta as well. The Panthers were eventually bundled out for a low score of 109.

Brief scores:

Brampton Wolves 129/9 in 20 overs (Chris Green 23, Hussain Talat 20; Ruben Trumpelmann 4-25, Junaid Siddique 2-25) lost to Vancouver Knights 133/1 in 17.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 52, Corbin Bosch 50; Logan Van Beek 1/18) by 9 wickets.

Surrey Jaguars 164/6 in 20 overs (Jatinder Singh 57 runs, Alex Hales 39 runs; Zahoor Khan 3/36, Cameron Delport 1/ 4, Jaskaran Singh 1/33) beat Mississauga Panthers 109/10 in 20 overs (Cameron Delport 33 runs, Shreyas Movva 31 runs in 31 balls, Sandeep Lamichhane 3/18, Spencer Johnson 3/25) by 55 runs.

