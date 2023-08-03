Germany fall in group stage for first time at FIFA Women's World Cup

Brisbane (Australia), Aug 3 (IANS) Germany were held by South Korea 1-1 in Group H on Thursday as both teams failed to advance from the group stage at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, here.

This represents the first time two-time tournament winner Germany has been eliminated at this stage across nine Women's World Cup appearances.

In Group H's other match held in Perth at the same time, Anissa Lahmari's goal in the first half helped Morocco beat Colombia 1-0.

Colombia had six points to top the group, while World Cup debutant Morocco, who had lost to Germany 6-0 in their opening match, bounced back with two consecutive wins to finish as runner-up, a Xinhua report said.

Before the final round group matches, Colombia led Group H with six points, followed by Germany and Morocco both with three points. Including scoreless South Korea, all four teams had a shot to qualify for the round of 16.

South Korea was close to scoring just two minutes into their match, when Casey Phair advanced into the penalty area with a superb first touch, but her shot was tipped onto the post by German goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

Four minutes after Phair's near-miss, South Korea tore apart Germany's defence once again as Lee Young-ju delivered a precise through-pass to allow Cho So-hyun to slot home the opening goal.

Just before half-time, Germany equalized through Alexandra Popp, whose textbook header sent the ball into the top corner after a cross from the right by Svenja Huth.

Desperately needing a win in order to reach the knockout stages, Germany continued attacking in the second half. Popp headed home again in the 57th minute, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for offside.

Three minutes later, Popp almost repeated her equalizing goal with Huth's cross, but this time the Germany captain's powerful header rattled off the crossbar.

Colombia is set to face Jamaica in Melbourne next Tuesday, while world No. 72 Morocco plays France on the same day in Adelaide.

