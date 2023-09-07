'Gen V' trailer offers peek into new generation of Supes

Los Angeles, Sep 7 (IANS) After a long wait, 'Gen V' has finally launched its trailer, and as a spin-off of the popular dark comedy, satirical superhero show ‘The Boys’, ‘Gen V’ aims to further explore a new generation of Supes, while exploring the universe of ‘The Boys’, in greater detail.

Set in the diabolical world of ‘The Boys’ where every Supe has some dark secret behind them, ‘Gen V’ takes the road from Vought Corporation and the league of The Seven, to Godolkin University, a prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes-preferably with lucrative endorsements.

The trailer features just as much gore, violence, head smashing, swearing and superhero satire as it was in ‘The Boys’, though we see a different breed of superheroes who are just discovering themselves. There is a good hint of nostalgia with clear references to its predecessor, though ‘Gen V’ trailer is still very much its own thing.

‘The Boys’ has already showcased what happens when superheroes go bad, or are just completely indifferent to the suffering of others, be it Homelander, Soldier Boy, A-Train, though not all are the same, as many still strive to do good, such as Starlight, Queen Maeve, Lamplighter.

Going beyond the typical college life, full of introspection and internal chaos, these kids who are now becoming the new Supes, will now be facing the most explosive situations.

As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young Supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they will have to showcase their strength and intelligence.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners, while they also serve as executive producers alongside Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty and Ken Levin.

Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís.

The series cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

‘Gen V’ also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from ‘The Boys’.

‘Gen V’ is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

The series will debut on Prime Video on September 29, followed by weekly episodes, leading up to the epic season finale on November 3, 2023.

