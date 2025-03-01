GCA secretary Rohan Gauns Dessai unanimously elected as new BCCI joint secretary

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Rohan Gauns Dessai, the secretary of the Goa Cricket Association (GCA), has been unanimously elected as the new joint secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI had convened a Special General Meeting (SGM) to elect the new joint secretary at its headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday. A notice for this was previously sent out by the BCCI to state associations on February 6.

Dessai, the sole candidate to file his nomination for the joint secretary’s post, was elected to the role formally in the presence of other office bearers like president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla, as well as other state association representatives.

The BCCI's joint secretary post became vacant after Devajit Saikia, hailing from Assam, was promoted to be the governing body’s new secretary in Mumbai earlier this year, following Jay Shah's appointment as the ICC Chair. Alongside Saikia, Chhattisgarh’s Prabhtej Singh Bhatia was elected as the new BCCI treasurer after his predecessor Ashish Shelar joined the Maharashtra state cabinet as a minister.

“Goa Cricket Association (GCA) Secretary Rohan Gauns Dessai has been appointed as the Joint Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a prestigious role that enhances Goa’s presence in Indian cricket administration.

“His appointment marks a significant milestone, strengthening the state’s influence at the national level and reflecting its growing stature in the sport. Heartiest congratulations to him on this well-deserved achievement, and best wishes for a successful tenure ahead!” the GCA wrote on its official website and Instagram account.

Dessai had been GCA’s secretary since 2022 and also served as the manager of the Indian men’s team for last year’s four-match T20I series in South Africa, which they won 3-1.

“Conveyed Greetings to Rohan Gauns Dessai on becoming the new Joint Secretary of BCCI! May your tenure be filled with success and growth for Indian cricket!” wrote Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally, president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, on his X account.

