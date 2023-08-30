Gas cylinder rates slashed due to I.N.D.I.A. meetings: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre was forced to reduce the prices of domestic cooking gas cylinders thanks to the I.N.D.I.A. conclaves, the third of which will be held here on Aug. 31-Sep. 01, claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut here on Wednesday.

He said that after the National Opposition bloc meetings in Patna and Bengaluru, the BJP was compelled to slash the rates of gas cylinders, and even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a similar view.

Raut said that “Mumbai is immersed in the I.N.D.I.A. mood” since the past few days for the conclave hosted by the Shiv Sena (UBT), and will be attended by at least 28 parties over the next two days.

His comments came in the opening remarks of a joint press conference organised by the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Nationalist Congress Party (SP), here this afternoon, ahead of the conclave to be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Santacruz.

