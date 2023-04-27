Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan released from Bihar's Saharsa jail

Patna April 27 (IANS) Convicted in the murder of a Dalit IAS officer G. Krishnaiah, 'Bahubali' leader Anand Mohan Singh was released from Bihar's Saharsa jail on Thursday.

Jail superintendent Amit Kumar confirmed his release. He said that Anand Mohan was released from the jail at 4.30 a.m. on Thursday. He had surrendered before the jail on Wednesday evening after his parole period of 15 days was over.

Anand Mohan was released on the basis of an amendment in 481A of the jail manual of 2012 by the Nitish Kumar government. Anand Mohan was serving life imprisonment in the murder of a government servant and there was a provision that the accused has to serve jail term till his/her last breath. The Nitish Kumar government removed this clause from the jail manual 2012 and issued a notification on Monday to release 27 prisoners for their good conduct. Anand Mohan was one of them.

The Nitish Kumar government was facing flak after the family members of G. Krishnaiah objected to Anand Mohan's release. They have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to intervene in the matter. T. Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of slain DM G. Krishnaiah, also said that she will knock the door of the Supreme Court to get justice.

Meanwhile, Lovely Anand, the wife of Anand Mohan said: "It is a pleasing moment for us that an innocent person who served a jail term for more than 15 years is released now. It is a blessing for everyone."

Anand Mohan was convicted in the lynching of G. Krishaniah which took place on December 5, 1994 in Muzaffarpur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.