Gajraj Rao on Ray turning 4: 'Certain works serve you for a lifetime..'

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) As Sayantan Mukherjee's Netflix anthology "Ray" completed four years of release, acclaimed actor Gajraj Rao, who was a part of the story, "Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa" used social media to show his gratitude for being a part of this series based on the work of filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Sharing a couple of behind-the-scenes glimpses from "Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa" he penned a heartfelt note, expressing what the drama meant for him.

Rao penned on his official Instagram account, "You cannot take pride in every task, not every project leaves behind bundles of beautiful memories in the treasure chest of your heart... but there are certain works that serve you for a lifetime... compliments come to you like a fixed deposit, that you receive interest on every few months. 'Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa' was one such project that I was fortunate to be a part of."

Applauding all those responsible for bringing "Ray" to life, the "Badhaai Ho" actor added, "This film was an anthology based on the stories of the great filmmaker Satyajit Ray, which was released on Netflix four years ago. Neeraj Bhatt wrote it beautifully, and Anuj Dhawan captured it on camera equally beautifully. It was directed by Abhishek Chaubey, known for his remarkable films like Ishqiya, Sonchiriya, and Udta Punjab. Abhishek's voice is rarely heard on set; like a lighthouse, he is present in front of you, ensuring you don't crash into the rocks and drown."

Sharing what it was like to collaborate with Manoj Bajpayee, he revealed, "The day I first met Manoj Bajpayee on the train coach set, for a moment it felt like I had entered the cage of a lion. Manoj has that magic in his eyes that makes anyone stand still. But Manoj also has the skill to create a perfect blend with co-actors."

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, and Abhishek Chaubey, "Ray" has been jointly backed by Ajit Andhare, Tipping Point, and Viacom18 Studios.

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon, the series premiered on the streaming giant on June, 25th 2021.

