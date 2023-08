Gadkari unveils world's first prototype car, says biofuel will eradicate stubble burning almost to nil

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday unveiled the world's first prototype of the BS6 Stage II 'Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle' which is developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motors.

The minister said that the bio fuel will eradicate the problem of stubble burning almost by 100 per cent and it will also help in doubling farmers' income.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the prototype of the flex-fuel Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid which can run on up to 85 percent ethanol blend fuel, Gadkari said: "Today is a historic day for the entire world as first prototype is going to unveil. Earlier, Vikram Kirloskar was there and I usually took follow up about the prototype every time from him, but his demise is a big loss for us."

He said that India is currently importing fuel worth Rs 16 lakh crore.

"And if we see the pollution graph, 40 per cent of the pollution is generated due to the fuel. I hardly stay in Delhi for two or three days and when I return back to my native place I am down with infections. Everyone knows the condition of Delhi and the level of pollution," Gadkari said.

He said that the Haryana's Panipat plant is generating ethanol, which is generated from the bio-waste.

He cited the example that how 50 percent bio-aviation fuel is being used in two different flights.

The Minister said that 65 per cent of the GDP of our country is coming from agriculture background and he knows about the the condition of the farmers.

"My dream is to transform 'annadatas' (food giver) to 'urjadatas' (producer of solar power)," the Minister said.

Live from the Launch of World's 1st Prototype of BS-6 (Stage II) ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle’ developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor, New Delhi. #ElectrifiedFlexFuelVehicle #FlexFuelVehicle https://t.co/zBLSVzqVmT — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 29, 2023

He said that he himself belongs to a farmer family and know that how much benefit it will be for farmers. He said that bio fuel will eradicate the problem of stubble burning to almost by 100 per cent.

Praising the vision of the Prime Minister for making farmers Aatmanirbhar, the Minister said that ethanol being an indigenous, eco-friendly, and renewable fuel holds promising prospects for India.

"The emphasis of the Modi government on ethanol aligns with objectives of attaining energy self-sufficiency, doubling farmers' income, transitioning them to Urjadata while continuing to support them as Annadata, and positively impacting the environment," he said.

He also said that aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global mission against climate change, Toyota is fervently transitioning to cleaner energy solutions.

"Their strong commitment to environmental conservation is evident in their advanced technologies, such as Hydrogen Vehicles and Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicles," he added.

The vehicle is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and is engineered to adhere to India's stricter emission standards marking it as the first-ever BS 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel vehicle prototype globally.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

Sakshi Post edit - tweet embedded