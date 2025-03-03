Fulham open investigation over racist and homophobic comments against defender Calvin Bassey

London, March 3 (IANS) Fulham FC have opened investigations, alongside relevant authorities, after defender Calvin Bassey received racist and homophobic abuse on social media following their win over Manchester United on Sunday. The Nigerian defender had scored the opening goal during the FA Cup tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford and suffered the alleged abuse after the game.

“Fulham Football Club is utterly appalled at the racist and homophobic abuse received and subsequently shared by Calvin Bassey on social media after yesterday’s FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

“We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour, which has no place in football or society. Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Calvin Bassey, who will continue to receive our full backing.

“We will do everything in our power to work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators of these vile messages and taking the strongest form of action against them,” read the statement by the club.

Fulham and Manchester United needed a penalty shoot-out to determine the winner in their Fifth Round FA Cup clash. The game began with Fulham’s Bassey heading them into the lead just before halftime, thanks to a clever flick from Rodrigo Muniz at a corner.

Bruno Fernandes equalised for United in the 62nd minute with a clinical strike from a distance. The match saw several near-misses, but neither side could break the deadlock, leading to extra time. After a 1-1 draw following 90 minutes and extra time, the match went to spot-kicks. Fulham’s goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, was the hero, saving two penalties to secure a 4-3 shootout victory and a place in the quarterfinals.

In the shootout, Leno’s saves from Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee sealed Fulham’s triumph, setting up a quarterfinal clash against Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

“The Premier League is appalled by the abuse suffered by Calvin Bassey after Fulham's FA Cup tie against Manchester United. We will offer our full support to Calvin and the club. We work with social media companies and authorities to help ensure any individuals found guilty of discrimination face the strongest possible consequences.

"Football is for everyone and there is no place for discrimination in our game or wider society,” read the statement by the Premier League.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.