‘Fulfil public expectations’, says Rajasthan CM to RASC officers

Jaipur, Sep 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday said that effective administration is required to strengthen the commitment to the service of the common people.

“We all have to move forward together towards making a strong Rajasthan and for this, it is very important for the officers to be accountable. Being accountable towards the work inspires us and also improves the quality of our work,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the Rajasthan Administrative Service Council (RASC) officer.

He added that the new executive will provide a new energy and positive direction to this service, adding that this programme is an important opportunity for the officers of Rajasthan Administrative Service to share their experiences, exchange new ideas and give direction to new administrative efforts.

The Chief Minister said that administration is an important link connecting the government and the public.

“Due to the connection and trust with the public servants, the common people reach out to them in need. Therefore, live up to the expectations of the public with efficiency and human sensitivity in administrative work. In our government, the basis for the evaluation of officers without any prejudice and discrimination is only dedication towards work, accountability towards the public and honesty. God has given us an opportunity to serve the public, so stay ahead in every situation for public welfare,” the Chief Minister said.

Sharma said that administrative officers should try to implement policies and schemes towards bringing in a positive change in the society.

He said that in revenue matters, initiatives should be taken to resolve old cases by visiting rural areas at the subdivision and additional district collector levels.

The Chief Minister said that electricity and water are basic needs for the development of every state, so the state government has dedicated the first year of its tenure to electricity and water.

“If electricity and water are available in sufficient quantities, then agriculture and industries will develop in the state,” he said.

He said that the state government has signed MoUs worth about Rs 2.24 thousand crore to make the state self-reliant in the field of energy.

“In the coming time, Rajasthan will become a surplus state in the field of electricity. Also, important agreements and decisions related to ERCP, Yamuna Water Agreement and Dewas Project are being materialised to meet the water requirement,” he said.

