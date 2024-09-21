Bundesliga 2024: Bayern Munich produce five-star performance against Werder Bremen

Bremen, Sep 21 (IANS) FC Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 5-0 on Saturday at the Weserstadion to consolidate their lead at the top of the Bundesliga. Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala handed Bayern a two-goal lead in the first half. Harry Kane added a third before the hour, with Olise and Serge Gnabry rounding off the final scoreline.

Bayern were in the driving seat throughout and came close to scoring their opening goal when Laimer hit the bar from distance, but Bayern took the lead when they won the ball near the box, Kane setting up Olise, who slotted home the opening goal in the 23rd minute.

Olise shone again when he dribbled his way past several defenders and invited Musiala to tap in the day's second in the 32nd minute to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

The hosts were livelier after the restart and a couple of substitutions, but Kane soon put the game to bed when he slipped in Olise, who laid back for the striker to knock home his 41st Bundesliga goal -- a new record for an Englishman. Olise soon found the top corner of the net from 15 yards to round off his brace.

Gnabry added his name to the scoresheet when he cut inside from the left to fire into the far corner in the 65th minute. Bremen keeper Michael Zetterer made two strong saves to deny Kane. Musiala saw an effort saved and Kimmich hit the bar but did not manage to add a sixth goal.

The result means Bayern have 12 points from four matches. The German record champions will be back in action next Saturday when they entertain defending champions Bayer Leverkusen in a mouth-watering heavyweight clash. The Munich side will be hoping to take the win over Leverkusen this time around especially having scored 20 goals in their last three outings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.