Fuel loading begins at India’s 2nd 700 MW nuclear power unit at Kakrapar

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) India’s atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on Friday said it has begun loading of the fuel at its second 700 MW unit at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) in Gujarat.

According to NPCIL, the first time loading of the fuel – called Initial Fuel Loading- at the second 700 MW unit at KAPS began after getting the clearance from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB).

The NPCIL has three operational nuclear power plants at KAPS – two 220 MW units and one 700 MW unit.

The second 700 MW unit will be the fourth nuclear power plant at KAPS for NPCIL when it begins commercial operation.

The first 700 MW unit began commercial operations on August 30, 2023. The two 700 MW units at KAPS are part of NPCIL's indigenously designed and built 16 pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWR) being set up in the country.

Two more 700 MW PHWRs are coming up at Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS) in addition to the existing four units of 220 MW, one 200 MW and one 100 MW units.

According to NPCIL, the stable operation of the 700 MW unit at KAPS has validated the unit’s design and gives the confidence to complete the 14 remaining 700 MW units.

