Freya Deshmane wins gold in first Winter Horse Show organised by Amateur Riders’ Club

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Freya Deshmane riding on Reinroe Adare Acrobat claimed the top spot and clinched the gold medal on the first day of the Mumbai Winter Horse Shows organised by the Amateur Riders’ Club at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here on Saturday.

The Mumbai Winter Horse Shows is a series of two-day equestrian competitions wherein the participants will be preparing for the upcoming national championships. The event will have more than 20 participants taking part in the two-day competitions in the horse riding discipline of Show Jumping at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

On Day 1 of the show, Freya Deshmane riding on Reinroe Adare Acrobat claimed the top spot and finished the round with a time of 79 seconds and 0 penalties. Jethu Singh and Rehaan Shah both claimed second place with 77.31 seconds and 4 penalties and 83.67 seconds with 4 penalties respectively. Sumer Ahuja came in third place and finished the round with a time of 78.25 seconds and 8 penalties.

The ARC’s international standard arena in Mumbai on Saturday served as an excellent platform for all riders to test and practise their skills in the upcoming competitions.

Milan Luthria, President, Amateur Riders’ Club said, "We recently concluded the Dream Alliance tournament and this competition is the first horse show of the season, events like these provide a strong platform for young riders, especially beginners, to prepare themselves and their horses for both national and international competitions. The winter provides healthy weather for both the rider and the horse so we try to make the most of it.

Results:

Show Jumping 70 to 80 cms (Ranking - Name of the rider (Time & Penalty) and Horse name):

1. Freya Deshmane (79 seconds with 0 penalties) on Reinroe Adare Acrobat

2. Rehaan Shah on (83.67 seconds with 4 penalties) Something Big

2. Jethu Singh (77.31 seconds with 4 penalties) on Mount Mckinley

3. Sumer Ahuja (78.25 seconds with 8 penalties) on Rare Silver.

