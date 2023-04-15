Fresh spell of rain, snowfall likely in J&K from Sunday

Srinagar, April 15 (IANS) A MeT office statement said on Saturday that a fresh spell of intermittent light rain is very likely to occur in Jammu & Kashmir from April 16 to 20.

A fresh spell of intermittent light to moderate rain/snowfall over higher reaches is very likely in J&K during April 16-20 with main activity during April 17-18, the statement said.

"During this wet spell, thunderstorm with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30 kmph) and hailstorm is also possible at some places of J&K. This wet spell is due to approaching of a fresh Western Disturbance over North India," it added.

The statement further said that this could result in temporary disruption of surface transportation especially over hilly and snowbound areas, waterlogging in low lying areas and damage to orchards.

"Abrupt fall in day temperature by 7-8 degree Celsius. People are advised that prior to embark on long journey, confirm road status from concerned traffic department. Stay informed about weather, as it is dynamic," the MeT advised.

Farmers have been are advised to postpone spraying at orchards, and maintain proper drainage of fields during wet weather.

Similarly, the weather department has advised tourists and general public to keep warm clothes ready as cold weather may affect their health.

