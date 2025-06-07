French Open: Sinner hopes Djokovic isn’t retiring, says 'tennis still needs him'

Paris, June 7 (IANS) Jannik Sinner is hoping Novak Djokovic isn’t calling time on his career just yet, saying “tennis needs him” after defeating the Serbian great in straight sets to reach the French Open 2025 final.

The Italian beat Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) in a high-quality semifinal clash that lasted three hours and 16 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier, setting up a title showdown with Carlos Alcaraz.

“First of all, we hope that that’s not the case,” Sinner said in the post-match press conference. “I feel like tennis needs him. Having someone different than the younger guys… from my point of view, it’s so nice to see him in the locker room and having this energy of everything.”

Sinner, who grew up idolizing the Serbian star, was full of praise for the 37-year-old, calling him a "true role model" and reflecting on their early interactions when he first arrived on the ATP Tour.

“I saw him practising a couple of days ago. He’s very precise in everything he does. He’s a true role model for all of us. If that’s the case, I’m happy to be part of this. Because it’s a part of history also. Also for me, it’s nice to be part of this. Let’s hope it’s not the case. He said ‘maybe’, so you never know,” he added.

Sinner trained with Djokovic in Monaco during the early stages of his career and said those sessions left a lasting impact. “Many things,” he said when asked what he learned from the former World No.1. “I was lucky enough to practice with him when I was very young. In Monaco, we practiced a lot. Every time I asked questions, he answered me in a very honest way. It’s very nice.”

The Italian also addressed how Djokovic is often misunderstood by fans and the media. “People don’t see how he really is. I think people from outside or people who don’t know him have a different picture of him. It’s not like this. He’s a very kind person. He’s very helpful in times when you need it. I’ve learned many things from him.”

Sinner noted that while their playing styles aren’t identical, he has always drawn inspiration from the 24-time Grand Slam champion. “I feel like my game style is… not the same, because we are different, but at times similar. I’ve watched a lot of his videos. I was lucky I could share the court with him some time ago. He’s very important for me as a player and also as a person. I really appreciate his kind words because it means I’m improving as a player, which is the most important part.”

