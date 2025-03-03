Fran Jonas replaces injured Hayley Jensen in NZ squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Auckland, March 2 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Hayley Jensen has been ruled out of the women's ODI series against Sri Lanka after picking up a hip flexor injury during the warm-up ahead of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final on Saturday. Fran has joined the ODI squad tp replace Hayley.

"Hayley's rehabilitation progress will be monitored and a decision on her fitness for the T20I series will be made in due course," New Zealand Cricket said.

Whiter Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer said, "Jensen will be reassessed before the T20I series. Hopefully, she can get back in time but it will be up to the physios how she goes. Jonas will fly in tonight and join the team in the morning."

Jensen’s anticipated return to the national squad after a two-year absence has been derailed, making her the second Otago player ruled out of the ODIs against Sri Lanka. Bella James also suffered a hamstring injury during the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, with Lauren Down replacing her in the squad.

New Zealand will also be without Sophie Devine, who is taking a break for her well-being, while Amelia Kerr will miss the series due to her WPL commitments with Mumbai Indians. Injuries have sidelined Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair and Molly Penfold from the ODIs. In Devine’s absence, Suzie Bates will lead the side.

The New Zealand ODI squad has assembled in Napier on Sunday ahead of their first ODI at McLean Park on March 4, followed by games in Nelson on March 7 and 9.

New Zealand aim to end a three-match ODI losing streak while Sri Lanka looks to rebound from a 2-1 ODI series loss to Ireland in Belfast.

—IANS

ab/bc

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.