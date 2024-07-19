Four killed in IED blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, July 19 (IANS) At least four people were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The blast occurred in South Waziristan district of the province, killing two people on the spot, while two other injured lost their lives on their way to a local hospital, said the police.

The explosive device was planted on a motorcycle and detonated with the help of a remote-controlled device, said the police, adding that the target of the blast was a local leader, Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation has been launched to find the motives behind the incident. After the explosion, police and security forces rushed to the site immediately.

The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

