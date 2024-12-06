Four dead in Brazilian highway accident

Sao Paulo, Dec 6 (IANS) Two trucks and a car crashed on a main highway in Brazil's Sao Paulo on Thursday, leaving four people dead and several others injured, the authorities said.

The accident occurred on the Bandeirantes highway when two trucks collided and hit another vehicle stopped at the side of the road.

According to the Sao Paulo Fire Department report, one of the trucks entered a restricted area of the highway, causing multiple crashes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning and caused a major traffic jam. A section of the highway was closed to attend to the victims and move the accident vehicles.

