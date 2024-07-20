Four armed separatists killed in Cameroon's restive region

Yaounde, July 20 (IANS) At least four armed separatists have been killed in a military offensive in Cameroon's English-speaking region of Northwest, the army said on Saturday.

The raid took place Friday in Alabukam, a neighborhood in Bamenda, the regional capital.

Among those killed was deputy commander of separatist fighters in the locality "who has been terrorizing" civilians, the military said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bamenda has witnessed renewed violence since early July, after separatist fighters ordered that all taxis in the city be painted in blue and white, the colours of the flag of so-called "Ambazonia," which they want to create in Cameroon's Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest.

Armed separatists began clashing with government forces in the regions in 2017.

