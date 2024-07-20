14 Indian nationals rescued from scam centres in Cambodia

Phnom Penh, July 20 (IANS) As many as 14 Indian nationals have been rescued from fraudulent job offers in Cambodia that lured them into cybercrime operations, the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh revealed on Saturday.

The Embassy said that it has been "actively rescuing" Indian nationals and has, in close cooperation with the Cambodian authorities, facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these scams.

"Most recently, the Embassy provided specific leads to the Cambodian Police, leading to the rescue of 14 additional Indian victims. These individuals are currently being cared for by an NGO working in coordination with Cambodia's Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation," it stated.

The Indian Embassy further said that it is in ongoing communication with the Cambodian officials, urgently requesting the expedited completion of necessary formalities to ensure the safe and timely repatriation of the 14 rescued Indian nationals back to India.

The Embassy added that it continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to protecting the welfare of Indian citizens in Cambodia.

"Indian nationals are advised to exercise extreme caution regarding any job offers in the country and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the Embassy in Phnom Penh," the statement mentioned.

