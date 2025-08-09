Foulkes savours ‘awesome’ Test debut after record-breaking match haul against Zimbabwe

Bulawayo, Aug 9 (IANS) Zakary Foulkes admitted his ‘awesome’ record-breaking Test debut for New Zealand against Zimbabwe hasn’t really sunk in yet, but added it was awesome for him to be out there and helping his team get a 2-0 series win.

On Saturday, New Zealand recorded their biggest ever Test victory after thrashing Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs at Queens Sports Club to seal a 2-0 series sweep. Foulkes was the standout performer on Day Three, taking a five-wicket haul as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 117 in their second innings.

Foulkes finished with match figures of 9-75, which is the best overall haul by a New Zealand bowler on Test debut, surpassing Will O’Rourke’s 9-93 against South Africa in Hamilton in 2024. “It still hasn't really kicked in, to be honest. It's all happened pretty quickly. It was awesome to be out there with the guys. I don't really know too much else to say. “

“It (the Test debut) was all a little bit rushed. I've been on a white ball diet, so the prospect of bowling a few more overs and stuff definitely felt a bit sore on day two. Thankfully, we didn't have to bowl on day two, which was nice. It was cool to get it back into red ball cricket.”

“Tommy actually ran a drink out and said you're pretty close to beating the record here. It's just one of those things, really, and it’s awesome,” said Foulkes in a video by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) at the conclusion of the game.

He made his Test debut alongside fellow pacers Jacob Duffy and Matthew Fisher, who also chipped in for the Black Caps with their scalps. “It was really cool. Duff's sort of taken me under his wing, which is nice. We've played a little bit together for the Black Caps, which is cool.”

“Then Fisher, it's awesome to see what he's done the last few years. It was awesome to see what he did out there. He was bowling pretty quickly in the nets the other day, which wasn't too nice. But it was awesome to see both those guys get a crack and do so well,” added Foulkes.

He also said it felt wonderful to him to play alongside Matt Henry, who picked 16 wickets in the series, while adding that he has also enjoyed the clarity and calm approach of head coach Rob Walter.

“Growing up, it was always Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee. It's awesome to be sharing the pitch with him now. I've played a handful of games with them for Canterbury and a lot of training and stuff. So it's awesome to be a part of this team with them.”

“It’s really enjoyable (to be playing under Walter’s coaching). He's very clear and concise with his comms. Really enjoyed his demeanour around the group. Everyone seems to be really enjoying themselves with Rob.”

