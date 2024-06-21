Formula 1: Wolff confirms police action after anonymous email suggests "systematic sabotaging" of Hamilton's Mercedes

Barcelona, June 21 (IANS) Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has involved the police in investigating an anonymous email accusing the team of sabotaging Lewis Hamilton's car. The email, targeting F1 personnel and media, claimed to be from a team member and alleged "systematic sabotaging" of Hamilton's car, strategy, and well-being. Mercedes strongly denies the accusations, stating the email did not originate from an employee.

“It's not from a member of the team. When we are getting these kinds of emails, and we're getting tons of them, it is upsetting, particularly when there is somebody talking about death and all these things,” said Wolff to reporters during the Spanish GP weekend.

Wolff, visibly upset, confirmed police involvement and vowed to find the culprit behind the email and potential follow-up messages.

“On this particular one, I have instructed to go on full force. We have the police inquiring [about] it. We're researching the IP address. We are researching the phone. All of that because online abuse in that way needs to stop. People can't hide behind their phones or their computers and abuse teams or drivers in a way like this,” added Wolff.

Lewis Hamilton has had a stellar 12-year career with Mercedes which has placed him amongst the all-time greats in the history of mot racing. The British driver will be leaving the team at the end of the ongoing season and will be joining the famous Ferrari Racing Team from next season onwards.

“I don't know what some of the conspiracy theorists and lunatics think out there. Lewis has been part of the team for 12 years. We have a friendship. We trust each other. We want to end this on a high. We want to celebrate the relationship. If you don't believe all of that, then you can believe that we want to win the constructors' world championship. And part of the constructors' world championship is making both cars win. So, to all of these mad people out there, take a shrink.”

“There will always be people that have the laptop on their chest in their bedroom and just typing away, if people feel like they want to abuse and hit out and hide behind a made-up Instagram account, or anything else that, for me is come up, say who you are, and we'll take the criticism and discuss," he said.

"But don't hide. If emails are being sent or telephone numbers are being used for these messages, then for me the joking stops, and we will pursue it, whether that is successful or not. But there are limits to certain things."

