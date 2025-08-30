Formula 1: Piastri edges Norris for Dutch GP pole in thrilling McLaren battle

Zandvoort (Netherlands), Aug 30 (IANS) Oscar Piastri snatched pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix after outpacing McLaren teammate Lando Norris by just 0.012 seconds in a tense qualifying session at Zandvoort. Norris had looked untouchable through all three practice sessions, but Piastri — who leads the championship standings — once again produced when it mattered most, delivering a blistering final lap to secure top spot.

The result puts the Australian in a prime position to extend his nine-point lead over Norris in Sunday’s 72-lap race around the North Sea circuit.

Max Verstappen gave the packed home crowd reason to cheer, securing third on the grid. However, Red Bull’s quarter-of-a-second gap to pole reflected McLaren’s continued dominance. Verstappen will line up alongside rookie sensation Isack Hadjar, who stunned the field by putting his Racing Bulls car fourth, his best-ever qualifying result.

Behind them, Mercedes’ George Russell could only manage fifth, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc edging Lewis Hamilton by 0.050s for sixth place. Hamilton, though, was buoyed by making his first Q3 appearance since Silverstone in early July. “That is progress to get back in,” said the seven-time champion, though Ferrari’s form continues to look shaky heading into the second half of the season.

Racing Bulls capped their impressive day with Liam Lawson in eighth, while Williams’ Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso completed the top ten. Alonso, who showed strong pace on Friday, could not keep up as the frontrunners raised the tempo on Saturday.

Lance Stroll endured another nightmare session as he crashed out for the second day in a row, leaving him 20th and last on the grid. The Canadian lost control at the high-speed right-hander of Turn 13 in Q1, clipping the grass with his left wheels under braking before spinning through the gravel and into the barriers.

Though he managed to limp back to the pits, the damage proved too severe for Aston Martin to repair in time. It came just a day after Stroll’s mechanics had already worked late into the night to rebuild his AMR25 following a Friday crash. Elsewhere, Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda were both eliminated in Q2, with Antonelli agonisingly missing out on Q3 by just 0.021s to Carlos Sainz.

