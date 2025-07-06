Formula 1: Hulkenberg claims first podium, Norris wins British GP

Northamptonshire, July 6 (IANS) Nico Hulkenberg was the standout story of the 2025 British Grand Prix, claiming a long-awaited first Formula 1 podium in his 239th race start. The Kick Sauber driver delivered a stunning performance at Silverstone, charging from 19th on the grid to finish third in a dramatic, weather-affected race. His achievement came on an afternoon filled with action, changing conditions, and emotional highs for several drivers – including home hero Lando Norris.

Norris secured his first victory in front of his home crowd with a commanding drive in front of a jubilant British crowd. Starting behind polesitter Max Verstappen, the McLaren driver capitalized as rain began to fall early in the race. Teammate Oscar Piastri initially took the lead from Verstappen, but the Australian’s race was later compromised by a 10-second penalty for slowing excessively under the Safety Car.

Multiple Safety Car periods disrupted the flow of the race, including one following a spin by Verstappen, which dropped the Red Bull driver down the order. As the track dried and teams switched to slick tyres, Piastri served his penalty in the pits, allowing Norris to take the lead. From there, he remained unchallenged, crossing the line 6.812 seconds ahead of Piastri to seal a McLaren one-two.

Behind them, Hulkenberg fended off a late charge from Lewis Hamilton to secure third, bringing an emotional end to a decade-long wait for a podium finish. Hamilton, in his first Silverstone outing with Ferrari, had to settle for fourth, ending his 12-year streak of finishing on the podium at the venue. Verstappen recovered to finish fifth after his earlier spin.

Pierre Gasly took sixth for Alpine, just ahead of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin. Alex Albon claimed eighth for Williams, followed by Fernando Alonso in ninth and George Russell in tenth. Five drivers retired from the chaotic race, including Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, as mixed conditions tested drivers throughout the field.

