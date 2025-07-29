Formula 1: Hamilton Defends 'fantastic' Kimi Antonelli amid rookie season struggles

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Lewis Hamilton has come out in strong support of Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, insisting the 18-year-old is “doing fantastic” despite mounting criticism over his recent performances in Formula 1.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like at 18, or try to imagine what it’s like at 18 to do what he’s been doing,” Hamilton told Sky Sports.

“I think he’s been doing fantastic to be thrown in at the deep end at 18. He didn’t even have his driving licence when he started racing, so I think it’s a lot on someone’s shoulders and I think he’s doing a great job.”

Antonelli, who replaced the seven-time World Champion at Mercedes this season, began his F1 career with a string of solid results, including five points finishes in the first six races and a podium in Canada. However, a dip in form has followed.

The Italian crashed out with Max Verstappen in Austria, failed to score at Silverstone, and endured a disappointing weekend in Belgium—failing to get out of SQ1 and Q1 before finishing outside the points. He was visibly emotional during post-race interviews.

The pressure isn’t entirely new. Antonelli also struggled under the spotlight in 2024, when he crashed during his F1 practice debut at Monza amid intense hype. He later admitted to being mentally and physically exhausted ahead of his home race at Imola this year, drained by the obligations that came with racing on Italian soil.

But Hamilton believes Antonelli is handling the pressure as best as anyone could at such a young age.

“He’s got a great group of people around him. I think he’s just got to take it in his stride, which I think he is,” said Hamilton.

“And as I say, he’s got Bono [Pete Bonnington, Hamilton’s former engineer] beside him, so he couldn’t have anyone better.”

