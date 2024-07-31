Former senior provincial political advisor expelled from CPC

Beijing, July 31 (IANS) Dai Daojin, a former senior political advisor of central China's Hunan Province, has been expelled from the Communist Part of China (CPC) over serious violations of discipline and laws.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Dai was formerly deputy secretary of the leading Party members group of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairperson of the committee.

The investigation found that Dai took a perfunctory and selective approach to implementing the decisions and plans of the Party Central Committee, Xinhua news agency reported.

He failed to comply with the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving work conduct by attending banquets that may have compromised his ability to perform his duties fairly, according to the statement.

He was found to have abused his power to seek benefits for his relatives in business operations, allowing them to exploit his position for personal gain.

Dai's acts constituted a serious breach of office duties and he was suspected of taking bribes, the anti-graft body said, adding that his illicit gains will be confiscated and his case will be transferred to the procuratorate for assessment and prosecution in accordance with the law.

