Explosion heard in Syrian capital

Damascus, July 31 (IANS) Explosions were heard Wednesday afternoon in the south of Damascus in an area that has a presence of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a war monitor reported.

The blast hit a building in the Sayyida Zaynab area in the southern countryside of the Syrian capital, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, adding details of the incident are still emerging, Xinhua news agency reported.

The area has witnessed several instances of Israeli attacks against Hezbollah targets.

No official comments have been made about the incident yet.

The explosions come amid growing tensions in the region, with Israel allegedly carrying out attacks in Lebanon and Iran against key figures of Hezbollah and Hamas.

