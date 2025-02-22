Forest funds misappropriated for non-essential purchases in Uttarakhand, finds CAG

Dehradun, Feb 22 (IANS) A central audit has uncovered massive financial irregularities in Uttarakhand, revealing that funds earmarked for forest conservation were misused for purchasing iPhones, office decor, and other non-sanctioned expenses.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India’s report for the financial year 2021-22 found that the hill state's Forest and Health Departments, along with the Workers Welfare Board, utilised public funds without proper planning or necessary approvals.

The report, presented in the Uttarakhand Assembly during the Budget Session, revealed that the Workers Welfare Board spent Rs 607 crore without government authorisation between 2017 and 2021. It also flagged violations of regulations concerning the transfer of forest land.

Nearly Rs 14 crore from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) -- intended to offset the ecological impact of forest land diversion -- was misdirected towards non-forestry expenses. These funds were used to purchase laptops, refrigerators, and coolers, as well as for building renovations and legal expenses, the report stated.

According to CAMPA guidelines, afforestation should be undertaken within one to two growing seasons after receiving funds. However, the audit found that compensatory afforestation was delayed by more than eight years in 37 cases.

The report also highlighted irregularities in land selection under the CAMPA scheme, along with violations of forest land transfer rules. Although the Central government had granted preliminary approval for non-forestry projects such as roads, power lines, water supply systems, and railways, necessary permissions from Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) were not obtained. Between 2014 and 2022, work on 52 such projects commenced without DFO approval.

The CAG report further raised concerns over the survival rate of planted trees, which stood at just 33 per cent between 2017 and 2022 -- far below the 60-65 per cent benchmark set by the Forest Research Institute.

Additionally, the audit flagged the distribution of expired medicines in government hospitals. At least three facilities were found to have stocks of 34 expired drugs, some of which had been outdated for over two years.

The report also underscored the need for new policies to address the shortage of super-specialist doctors in the state. It found that 70 per cent of specialist posts in hill regions and 50 per cent in the plains remained vacant. Moreover, 250 doctors continued to work despite violating lockdown regulations.

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal has said that he has ordered an investigation into the allegations concerning his department.

