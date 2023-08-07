Foreigners including Americans held in Afghan prisons: Report

Kabul, Aug 7 (IANS) A number of foreign nationals, including Americans, have been held in Afghanistan's prisons, a local media report said on Monday citing a Taliban official.

Without revealing the exact number of imprisoned foreigners in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: "They have been held in connection with security and other issues such as violation of our laws," Xinhua news agency reported citing the TOLO News report.

If proven innocent the detained would be released and the solution would also be found for those not innocent, TOLO News quoted Mujahid as saying.

Neither Mujahid nor TOLO News provided more details.

The revelation came a week after the US and Taliban held talks in Doha for the first time since the fall of Kabul in August 2021.

During the talks held in the Qatari capital on July 30-31,Washington pressed the regime to "reverse policies responsible for the deteriorating human rights situation" in Afghanistan, as well as for the release of detained American citizens.

On their part, the Taliban said they wanted the unfreezing of Afghanistan's assets, as well as lifting of sanctions and travel bans.

