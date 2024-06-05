Football: Vinicius Jr deserves Ballon d'Or, says Neymar

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), June 4 (IANS) Brazil star Neymar has backed compatriot Vinicius Junior to win this year's Ballon d'Or after the Real Madrid forward played a leading role in his club's UEFA Champions League and La Liga triumphs. Vinicius was named the Champions League's Player of the Season after scoring six goals and assisting five in 10 matches.

The 23-year-old also netted 15 times and provided six assists in 26 La Liga appearances in 2023-2024, reports Xinhua.

"We have a wonderful relationship, I love Vini," Neymar said during a fundraising event for his Neymar Institute in Sao Paulo on Monday. "He's a great friend that football has given me and he had a great season, he played so well. I'll definitely be rooting for him to win the Ballon d'Or, I don't think there's any other player that has matched him."

Neymar also spoke of his frustration at spending months on the sidelines as he recovers from a serious knee injury. The 32-year-old Al Hilal star has not played since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus of his left knee in October.

He will miss the Copa America in the United States from June 20 to July 14 and is not expected to resume playing until at least August or September.

"It's difficult to put the pain I've felt these last few months into words," Neymar said. "I had my ACL and meniscus torn in five parts, so it was a very serious injury. But I've been able to spend more time with my children, family, and friends. It's an injury that affects more than just the knee because it's mentally very challenging."

"I had bouts of sadness and anguish for being away from the game for so long. I'm thankful to my family and friends for helping to get me through it," he said.

