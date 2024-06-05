We humbly accept the public mandate, says NCP

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that it humbly accepts the public mandate and concedes the defeat in Baramati and other Lok Sabha seats.

"We congratulate state president and MP of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency Sunil Tatkare on retaining the seat. It was expected that Sunetra Pawar would win the Baramati seat but we accept the people's verdict in Baramati and other constituencies. Public opinion is always respected in democracy," said NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil.

Patil thanked all the voters who supported the NCP in the Lok Sabha elections.

While congratulating all the elected candidates across the country, Patil said: "The criticisms against each other during the elections should not remain bitter. All the MPs should work in tandem in the Parliament and for the betterment of the country. I hope that they will work in the national interest without any party bias."

Patil also stated that despite the defeat from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar will continue the work with renewed vigour upon reflecting on the defeat and rectifying the errors.

"Victory and defeat are a part of the elections. We should accept it humbly. You don't want to be hysterical about the win or depressed about the loss. Our leader has a lion's heart and won't get bogged down by defeat. Therefore, all the NCP workers should stand firmly behind their leader and prepare for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha Assembly elections," he said.

The NCP won only one Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

