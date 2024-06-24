Football: Mumbai City announce Apuia Ralte’s departure, player to join Mohun Bagan

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Mumbai City FC have confirmed the departure of Lalengmawia Ralte better known as Apuia, the talented midfielder who will be joining Mohun Bagan Super Giant after deciding to trigger the buy-out clause in his contract.

“Apuia Ralte will complete his transfer to Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) after he and MBSG decided to trigger the buy-out clause in his contract. We at Mumbai City wish him well for his future,” read the statement posted by Mumbai City FC on their website.

It is reported that the 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract to play for one of the oldest and most prestigious clubs in the country.

It is reported that Apuia will become the first player to be registered outside the ISL Salary Cap. The new ISL guidelines allow teams to register two players outside the Rs 18 crore salary cap set by the league.

The signing of one of the biggest prodigies of Indian football is sure to boost the winners of the 2024 ISL Shield but what makes the arrival of Apuia even sweeter for Mohun Bagan fans is that the club beat their arch-rivals East Bengal to the Mizoram-born player's signature who chose to sign with the league winners instead.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are yet to announce his arrival.

