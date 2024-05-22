Football: Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea agree to part ways after 2023-24 debacle

London, May 22 (IANS) Mauricio Pochettino and English club Chelsea have agreed to part ways with mutual consent, the Argentine coach's tenure, which started on May 29, 2023, ended just a few days before the completion of a year. The club confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that both parties have mutually agreed to part ways.

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well-positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come," Pochettino said.

According to a media report, Pochettino agreed to his departure with Chelsea on Tuesday morning, following the club’s end-of-season review that started on Monday. Chelsea had finished sixth in the Premier League and failed to qualify for the European competitions, which eventually led to the end of the manager's tenure.

The report claimed that there is no bad blood between the club and Pochettino as both have decided to agree on mutual terms. "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career," Sporting Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley were quoted as saying in the statement.

Along with Pochettino, his support staff of Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino have also left the club.

The media report also claimed that the club has also started its search for a replacement for Pochettino with Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness, Girona’s Michel, Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca among those being considered among front-runners for the post.

