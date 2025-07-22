Football: Manchester Utd leave out unwanted quartet from U.S. tour squad

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Manchester United have left out Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia from their pre-season tour of the United States of America (USA) in their 32-man squad for the American leg of Tour 2025.

As per reports, all four players are no longer part of head coach Ruben Amorim's plans, and the club is actively working behind the scenes in hopes of securing a sale or a loan deal for the players.

With Marcus Rashford reported to be in Barcelona, after the two clubs agreed on a loan deal for the English forward, these players will be hoping to finalise a solution as soon as possible in hopes of finding some playing time elsewhere. Harry Maguire has also been left out of the squad due to personal reasons.

Ruben Amorim's side is competing in the Premier League Summer Series for the first time, with the action kicking off this weekend against West Ham United.

The clash with the Hammers starts at midnight on Sunday morning and is being staged at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Matches follow against Bournemouth and Everton in the tournament, which provides valuable pre-season preparation for the upcoming campaign.

United's summer signings Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon, and Bryan Mbeumo are all on the flight.

Mbeumo, who sealed his move from Brentford on Monday night, trained with his new colleagues for the first time ahead of making the journey across the Atlantic.

Manchester United squad:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee, Will Murdock, Andre Onana.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Tyler Fredricson, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Reece Munro, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Fletcher, Sekou Kone, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte.

Forwards: Amad, Matheus Cunha, Rasmus Hojlund, Bendito Mantato, Bryan Mbeumo, Chido Obi, Ethan Williams, Joshua Zirkzee.

