Football festival comes to a close: Records broken at Euro 2024 and Copa America

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) A football fans' favourite festival has finally ended as the 2024 European Championship and Copa America has reached its conclusion with Spain and Argentina prevailing as the champions of their respective continents.

The one month rollercoaster journey saw many records being broken be it Yamine Lamal’s historic tournament or Lionel Messi’s path to glory. Here is a list of records broken during the course of the two tournaments.

Euro 2024-

Spain became the first team to win the coveted trophy for a record four times passing Germany as the all time leading winners of the Cup.

The European Championship saw records being broken on both ends of the age spectrum. The 38-year-old Luka Modrid became the oldest player to ever score in the tournament whereas in other colours Yamal became the youngest player to appear at the European Championship, the youngest to score in the tournament, and the youngest to play in a final.

Spain also won all seven games on their path to attaining the trophy, a feat which has not been done before whilst also scoring a record 15 goals.

Another interesting stat is that the record of most own-goals at a tournament remains safe. There were ten own goals scored at the 2024 European Championship with the record being 11 (2020 Euros)

Copa America-

Argentina went past Uruguay as the record holders of the championship with 16 to their name.

Lionel Messi surpassed Chilean legend Sergio Livingstone (35 appearances) for most appearances in Copa America history. He has currently played 39 matches.

'The little boy from Rosari' participated in his fifth Copa America final setting the record for mosy appearances in the finals of the tournament ( 2007, 2015, 2016, 2021, 2024).

James Rodriguez broke Messi’s record of most assists in a single Copa America campaign with six assists. Messi had registered five assists in the Copa America 2021.

Messi won his 45th team accolade, taking him past former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves as the most decorated player of all time.

