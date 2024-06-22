Football: Everton sign Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa on three-year contract

Liverpool, June 22 (IANS) Everton have signed midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee on Saturday. The England youth international becomes the Blues' first summer signing and will link up with his new teammates when Sean Dyche's side report back to Finch Farm for the start of pre-season next month.

"I’m very pleased. Everton is an amazing club, a big club and I’m just really happy to join and I can’t wait to get started. It was a move that I didn’t want to pass by. I wanted to take the opportunity," Iroegbunam said in a statement.

"When I spoke to Kevin [Thelwell], he told me more about the Club -– its history, the future and where they see me playing. It made me feel very excited because there are big things coming, especially with the new stadium.

"When I’ve been to Goodison as an opposition player, I’ve seen how the Everton fans are. You can tell straight away what the atmosphere is like -– they are always backing the team. I’m going to work hard for them. I just can’t wait to get started. I’m going to give everything and I can’t wait to show what I can bring to this club," he added.

Iroegbunam has represented the Three Lions at the Under-20 level, having been part of the side that won the UEFA Under-19s European Championships in 2022. After enjoying a stand-out campaign on loan with Championship outfit QPR in 2022-23 -– where he made 32 league appearances and scored two goals – Birmingham-born Iroegbunam returned to Aston Villa last season as Unai Emery's side secured a fourth-placed finish.

He also made his first outings in European competition in 2023/24, featuring in both legs of Villa's last 16 Europa Conference League win over Ajax, as well as being involved against Lille and Olympiacos in later stages as the Midlanders reached the semifinals of the competition.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said: "We're pleased to add Tim to our midfield options. He is a young player who is still learning and developing but clearly has a lot of the qualities we want in that area of the pitch.

"My coaching staff and I are looking forward to starting to work with him in pre-season."

