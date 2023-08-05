Football: Chelsea complete signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

London, Aug 5 (IANS) Chelsea Football Club on Saturday completed the transfer of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Spain international, who has made 87 Premier League appearances, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will soon join up with the first-team squad at Cobham.

"We're very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit. Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and has been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead," said Chelsea Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart,

Sanchez left his homeland to sign with Brighton at just 15 years age and progressed through the club’s academy. He enjoyed successful loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale before establishing himself as the Seagulls’ first-choice goalkeeper during the 2020/21 campaign.

The 25-year-old quickly impressed in the Premier League and built a reputation as a fine shot-stopper and a goalkeeper comfortable at building possession and starting attacks.

Sanchez’s performances during the 2021/22 campaign -- his first full season as Brighton's number one -- helped the Seagulls keep 11 top-flight clean sheets, a club record in a single Premier League campaign.

He also made his debut for Spain, a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Georgia, that season and was named in the squads for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Last season, Sanchez helped Brighton reach the FA Cup semifinals; he kept clean sheets in the quarters and the semis, although the latter ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United. It proved to be his 91st and final outing for the Seagulls.

