Second earthquake jolts J&K

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) Another earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 9.31 p.m. today evening with epicentre in Hindukush Afghanistan.

The depth of the earthquake was 181 Kms and its coordinates were latitude 36.38 degrees north and longitude 70.77 degrees east.

Officials said no report of any casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere so far.

At 8.36 a.m on Saturday an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale with epicentre in Pakistan region occurred.

Seismologically, Kashmir is situated in an earthquake prone region.

On October 8, 2005, over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) after an earthquake measuring 7.6 on Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir.

