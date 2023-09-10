Flights to begin from Ayodhya in November

Lucknow, Sep 10 (IANS) Flights from the Maryada Purshottam Sri Ram International airport in Ayodhya will begin from November to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.Vinod Kumar, director of the Ayodhya International airport, said, “Flights for Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be made operational from November. Later, flights for other cities will also be made operational depending on demand.”

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said the runway for phase one of the airport has been constructed and 78 per cent work of the terminal building of the airport has also been completed.

The airport will have a night landing facility, the district magistrate said.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is executing the Ayodhya airport project at breakneck speed.

The airport is coming up on 821-acre land and the project is estimated to cost Rs 320 crore. The airport will have a parking facility for 24 airplanes.

Initially, small aircraft having seating capacity for 60 passengers will land at the airport. By the time the final phase of the airport is completed by 2025, it will be ready to land Boeings.

According to AAI officials, the airport’s entrance and the main building will give passengers a feel of the Ramayana era. The elevation of the airport building will resemble the Ram temple.

Lord Ram’s main weapon, bow and arrow, and various other artefacts from the Ramayana era will feature on the walls of the airport lounge area.

