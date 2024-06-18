Five killed in road accident in Pakistan

Islamabad, June 18 (IANS) At least five people of a family were killed and another injured on Tuesday in a collision between a car and a motorbike in Sheikhupura district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

The accident took place after midnight on Sheikhupura road near the Sacha Sauda area of the district when a car hit the motorbike coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the on-the-spot death of five people riding on the motorbike, the rescue service reported.

Following the incident, the rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, said the rescue service, adding that the accident occurred due to over-speeding of the car, reports Xinhua news agency.

The deceased included a young father along with his two boys and two girls while his young niece suffered injuries, said the rescue service.

The car driver managed to escape the site taking advantage of the darkness, it added.

Reportedly, the ill-fated family was from Sheikhupura's neighboring Lahore city and went there to meet relatives on the occasion of Muslim's Eid al-Adha festival.

