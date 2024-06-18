Kerala Blasters sign young wing-back Likmabam Rakesh on three-year contract

Kochi, June 18 (IANS) Kerala Blasters Football Club is thrilled to announce the signing of defender Likmabam Rakesh. The highly promising left-back puts pen to paper on a 3-year contract that will see him don the Blasters outfit until 2027.

The 21-year-old, born in Manipur, began his professional career with NEROCA FC. In 2018, he joined the Bengaluru FC Academy and went on to represent their U16, U18, and Reserve teams in various age-group tournaments, including the prestigious Reliance Foundation Development League.

With his consistency, maturity and promise on display throughout his youth career, it was not long before NEROCA FC came calling, as he returned to the Club where he started his professional career in 2022.

Rakesh has made over 40 appearances for Neroca FC in the I-League, Durand Cup, and Super Cup Qualifiers. While the majority of his performances have come in his usual left-back position, the young defender can even slot in as a center-back.

“We are delighted to welcome Likmabam Rakesh to Kerala Blasters. This season he has shown a lot of potential, allowing us to believe that he can be a valuable player for us in the future. At this moment Rakesh and our attention is on finding the best way forward for his development,” said Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.

The talented left-back has increasingly earned a reputation for his lung-busting runs up and down the flank, determination, and spirit, all of which fans can look forward to seeing in action when the new season kicks off.

Likmabam Rakesh becomes the Club’s second signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Som Kumar who was announced last week.

