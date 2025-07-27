Five debutants impress in Barcelona’s 3-1 preseason win over Vissel Kobe

Kobe (Japan), July 27 (IANS) FC Barcelona kicked off their 2025/26 preseason with a 3-1 victory over Vissel Kobe, at the Misaki Park Stadium, a match notable for the debut appearances of five new faces in the blaugrana shirt, Joan Garcia, Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji, Jofre Torrents and Pedro Fernandez ‘Dro’.

Joan Garcia, the new Catalan goalkeeper, featured in the first half and made a strong impression with a string of key saves. Despite conceding just before halftime to Miyashiro, Garcia’s sharp reflexes helped keep Barca level for most of the opening period. He was unfortunate on the goal, having parried the initial shot only to see the rebound slotted home.

The second half saw the introduction of Rashford, Bardghji, and La Masia product Jofre Torrents. Rashford and Jofre combined well on the left flank, showing pace and creativity. It was Roony Bardghji who broke the deadlock in the 77th minute, curling a precise finish into the net after a well-constructed move involving Rashford and Lewandowski.

Just two minutes later, Rashford and Jofre made way for Gerard Martín and another debutant, Pedro Fernandez ‘Dro’. The young forward needed little time to make an impact. In the final minutes, the youngster made his mark on the game with a well struck volley from the edge of the box with just minutes remaining, to seal the win on a night where Barca showed plenty of promise for the upcoming season.

All five newcomers contributed positively in a game that offered fans a glimpse of Barca’s evolving squad. With promising performances across the pitch, especially from the attacking trio of Rashford, Bardghji, and Dro, the match sets a confident tone for the remainder of Barcelona’s preseason campaign.

