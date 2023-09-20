Fire-fighting helicopter crashes in Australia, miraculous escape for pilot

Sydney, Sep 20 (IANS) A fire-fighting helicopter on Wednesday crashed into a dam in the Australian state of Queensland, in which the pilot, also the sole occupant of the chopper, had a miraculous escape.

The pilot was on board the aircraft when it crashed and was forced to swim to shore after the helicopter began to sink, 7NEWS quoted police as saying.

"Shortly before 3:00 p.m. local time, the helicopter hit the water surface and rolled while collecting water from the dam. After the crash in Tarome, the pilot escaped the wreckage and managed to swim to shore," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said in a statement.

The aircraft was deployed to help douse a vegetation fire in Tregony, which has been burning for the past several days. The authority has been dealing with the fire since September 16, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and QFES will assist the Australian Transport Safety Bureau with its investigation," said the authority.

After experiencing the warmest winter on record since 1910, Queensland saw the onset of an unseasonal heatwave in early spring, which elevated fire risks across the state.

Australian Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said in a severe weather update that on Thursday, extreme fire dangers would be expected through the Channel Country of Queensland with a fire weather warning likely to be issued.

