Series against Bangladesh good build-up for a World Cup for New Zealand, says Lockie Ferguson

Dhaka, Sep 20 (IANS) New Zealand stand-in skipper Lockie Ferguson believes playing in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh is going to be a good build-up for the visitors ahead of the Men’s ODI World Cup. New Zealand have rested many of their first-choice players for the series against Bangladesh starting from Thursday.

"Look, we're professionals and we take every game as it comes. This is a big series for us and a very challenging one. So, from our point of view, it's good build-up for a World Cup; but at the same time, you know, we're very much focused on this series."

"We know how strong Bangladesh are in their home conditions, so it's a good challenge for us against them. And it's my first time playing here, so certainly plenty to learn on my behalf. But the boys are really looking forward to tomorrow and getting underway," Ferguson was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz in a press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

With no Tim Southee and Matt Henry, Ferguson will be needed in the fast-bowling line-up and feels left-arm pacer Trent Boult also has huge responsibility on his shoulders. Boult recently returned to international cricket by taking eight wickets in two games against England, including a five-wicket haul.

"Clearly a guy with a lot of experience (Boult) and certainly really enjoying him back within the group. Straightaway in England, he came in and he was exceptional. It was challenging to bowl quick. The scores were high in England and his expertise and calmness under pressure was irreplaceable."

"So I guess without Tim (Southee) and Matt Henry, Boult's gonna have a bigger leadership role as he always does. But he's certainly a gem for us and I certainly enjoy playing alongside and, you know, I'm sure if it's swinging tomorrow, he's one of the guys who'll get some swing out of it," he added.

Asked about his thoughts on captaining New Zealand for the first time, Ferguson said, "Obviously a huge honour for myself to be captain and obviously just in an interim sort of position while our other three captains are away but obviously very privileged to be in this role."

"As a fast bowler, I guess things do change, but I think at the same time it brings a lot of benefits like talking to bowlers, working out plans, obviously being in their shoes a lot of the time, in the pressure moments."

