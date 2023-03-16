Fire erupts in Delhi factory, fireman injured

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi's Wazirpur area, leading to the injury of one fireman, an official said on Thursday.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, a call regarding a blaze in a factory in Wazirpur industrial area was received at 10.41 p.m.

"A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at 6.35 a.m. on Thursday and the cooling process is currently underway," said the official.

The DFS fireman was injured while trying to douse the flames, the official added.

